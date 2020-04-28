Increased testing yielding good results, says Jagan

The State has recorded 82 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours and the increased testing is yielding good results, Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy told the officials at a review meeting at Tadepalli.

“With 1,504 tests per million, and 80,334 tests conducted so far, AP is leading in the country on the testing front. We are also doing well in containing the spread of virus by limiting it to 1.57 % of cases when compared with the national percentage of 4.13. Even in the case of death rate, we are faring better with 2.46 % when compared with the national rate of 3.19 %,’’ Mr. Jagan said.

The Health Department officials said containment strategies in Srikakulam, Prakasam, Nellore, Vijayanagaram, have been yielding good results.

Home quarantine option

The recent decision of the Home Ministry relating to home quarantine of persons showing mild symptoms was also discussed at the meeting and rules would be framed soon, they said.

The Chief Minister said arrangements at quarantine centres should be improved and those staying in them should be able to get a feeling that they had not been abandoned.

Minister for Marketing, Fisheries and Animal Husbandary Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, Special Chief Secretary, Health, K.S Jawahar Reddy, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang were among those present.