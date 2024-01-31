Increase the number of posts in DSC, youth and student organisations urge Andhra Pradesh government

January 31, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Youth and student organisations in the State have demanded that the number of posts be increased in the DSC released by the government.

In a statement on January 31 (Wednesday), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State president Y. Ramu and secretary G. Ramanna welcomed the Cabinet approval to the proposal to release the DSC after a prolonged wait but they opposed the government’s decision to fill only 6,100 vacant posts, while almost 10 lakh jobless youth were waiting for the release of DSC notification for the last four years.

The federation leaders said they staged a series of protests, including laying siege to the house of the Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and camp office of the Chief Minister in support of their demand for release of mega DSC. Cases were foisted against many youth leaders, they said, reiterating their demand that the number of posts be increased, taking into account the number of teachers retiring from service by June this year.

They also opposed the two-year apprenticeship policy of the government and demanded its repeal.

All-India Student Federation (AISF) State treasurer M. Sai Kumar said it was ridiculous to release notification for mere 6,100 posts while there were 25,000 vacant teacher posts.

He said while the Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy harped on quality education, he did not feel the need to provide adequate number of teachers in schools. He said youth were let down by the YSRCP government in the State. If the government did not take into consideration their problems, they would ensure his party’s defeat in the forthcoming elections, he warned.