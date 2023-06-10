Increase seats for scheduled caste communities: Mala Mahanadu national president

June 10, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Mala Mahanadu’s national president Addanki Dayakar on Saturday asked the Union government to increase the seats for scheduled caste communities in accordance with the rise in their population (23%) over the past few decades.

This, he said, was necessary as political parties were not offering general seats for leaders of scheduled caste communities in assembly and parliamentary elections.

Bahujan Samaj Party’s Vizianagaram district in-charge Soru Sambayya organised Malala Malla Yuddha Bheri public meeting in Bobbili to highlight the poor socio-economic conditions of the SCs in the district. Speaking at the public meeting, Mr. Dayakar said the SCs were unable to obtain reservation due to the rapid privatisation of public sector units and the downsizing of staff in government offices.

Former MP of Amalapuram G.V Harsha Kumar said reservation should be brought in private companies as well. He also sought reservations for Dalit Christians in the country.

Mr. Soru Sambayya, who chaired the public meeting, urged the government to allocate three acres for each SC family in rural areas so they could earn a living through agriculture. He also sought stern action against those who attacked SCs, STs, BCs and minorities across Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Mala Mahandu –Vizianagaram district president Enda Gopala Rao expressed concern over the diversion of funds allocated under SC sub-plan.

BSP and Mala Mahanadu leaders of different districts were present.