Andhra Pradesh

Increase public expenditure on healthcare: JSA

Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) has released a statement on COVID-19 second wave seeking urgent policy measures to increase public expenditure on healthcare and reversal of all decisions on privatisation of district hospitals and other government hospitals.

General secretary T. Kameswara Rao of Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV), an affiliate of the JSA, noted that a ‘protest day’ was observed on Monday seeking implementation of the suggestions made by the JSA. The suggestions made by the PSA include reversal of all decision on privatisation of district hospitals and government hospitals, stepping up production of all essential medicines, diagnostics and PPE kits required for treatment of COVID-19 patients and ramping up production of vaccines.

