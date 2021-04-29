Increase number of beds in COVID hospitals: Jagan

Officials told told to set up oxygen plants in hospitals

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to increase the number of beds in COVID hospitals and arrange 3,000 beds, including 1,000 oxygen beds, in COVID Care Centres in every district and to set up the required oxygen manufacturing plants and oxygen tanks at hospitals.

Speaking at a review meeting on COVID at his camp office on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the rates paid to empanelled private hospitals for COVID treatment could be increased and the same could be made applicable to Aarogyasri hospitals.

He said it should be ensured that no hospital denied treatment to COVID patients and added that the salaries of both male and female nurses in COVID hospitals could be increased.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to set up 42 pressure swing adsorption plants to produce enough oxygen for COVID hospitals and to procure oxygen tanks of 10 kilolitres (KL) capacity for teaching hospitals and 1 KL tanks for other hospitals.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that there were 35,644 beds in 422 COVID hospitals (public and private), of which 21,590 were occupied. About 79,000 patients were in home isolation and another 6,348 were in Covid Care Centers. A total of 14,862 patients are being treated on oxygen beds.

Vaccine shortage

Mr Jagan said vaccine shortage is likely to be a problem till February 2022 due to the huge mismatch between the population size and the production capacities, which just started to be ramped up. “Vaccination seems to be the only remedy for COVID. But, since the entire gap cannot be immediately bridged, people should be extremely careful,” he advised.

Mr. Jagan said 52 crore vaccines were required to give two doses to 26 crore people aged above 45 in a span of four weeks. The population in the 18-45 age group was 60 crore.

The existing monthly vaccine production capacity stood at seven crore (six crore Covishield and the rest Covaxin). The first dose was so far given to only 12 crore people in the country and the second to 2.60 crore. Put together, the number of doses administered was nearly 15 crore.

The Chief Minister said while the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech were producing six crore and one crore vaccines respectively, companies like Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were poised to bring out their products soon.

Even as the governments grapple with the mammoth task of vaccination, people should give priority to sanitation and keeping themselves fit and healthy, he exhorted.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, COVID command control centre Chairman K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal were present.