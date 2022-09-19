Increase mess charges for mid-day meals, supervisors urge Andhra Pradesh government

‘We are unable to bear additional expenditure due to skyrocketing prices of essential goods and LPG cylinders’

Staff Reporter
September 19, 2022 17:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mid-day meals supervisors staging a protest at the Viziannagaram Collector’s office on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Mid-Day Meal Supervisors Association’s State president K. Sravanthi on Monday urged the State government to enhance mess charges immediately as supervisors were unable to bear the additional expenditure due to skyrocketing prices of essential goods and LPG cylinders. The association, affiliated to the AITUC, staged an agitation at the Vizianagaram Collector’s office seeking ₹20 mess charge for each student of High Schools and ₹15 each for children of primary schools.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

‘Fix honorarium’

She asked the government to fix ₹15,000 as honorarium for supervisors and take up social security measures such as provident fund and ESI medical facility for 84,800 supervisors working in 26 districts.. “We don’t have utensils and sheds to cook meals at schools. Many supervisors are being removed due to local political pressure. The government should look into those grievances,” said Ms. Sravanthi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app