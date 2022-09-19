Increase mess charges for mid-day meals, supervisors urge Andhra Pradesh government

‘We are unable to bear additional expenditure due to skyrocketing prices of essential goods and LPG cylinders’

Andhra Pradesh Mid-Day Meal Supervisors Association’s State president K. Sravanthi on Monday urged the State government to enhance mess charges immediately as supervisors were unable to bear the additional expenditure due to skyrocketing prices of essential goods and LPG cylinders. The association, affiliated to the AITUC, staged an agitation at the Vizianagaram Collector’s office seeking ₹20 mess charge for each student of High Schools and ₹15 each for children of primary schools.

‘Fix honorarium’

She asked the government to fix ₹15,000 as honorarium for supervisors and take up social security measures such as provident fund and ESI medical facility for 84,800 supervisors working in 26 districts.. “We don’t have utensils and sheds to cook meals at schools. Many supervisors are being removed due to local political pressure. The government should look into those grievances,” said Ms. Sravanthi.