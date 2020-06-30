Increase in fuel prices will lead to inflation, says CITU

The move comes even as crude oil prices are plummeting worldwide, say protesters.

SRIKAKULAM

30 June 2020 23:15 IST

Protest organised at Etcherla

CITU State vice-president D. Govinda Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Union Government was fleecing the public with a steep hike in prices of petroleum products although crude oil prices in the international markets had fallen drastically in the last three months.

The trade union organised a massive protest in Etcherla of Srikakulam district demanding that the government roll back the prices immediately. Mr. Govinda Rao said that the additional burden of ₹10 on each litre of petrol and diesel would take a severe toll on people’s finances and lead to inflation.

CITU leaders P. Tejeswara Rao, Ch. Ammannaidu and others participated in the agitation.