Andhra Pradesh

Increase in fuel prices will lead to inflation, says CITU

The move comes even as crude oil prices are plummeting worldwide, say protesters.

The move comes even as crude oil prices are plummeting worldwide, say protesters.  

Protest organised at Etcherla

CITU State vice-president D. Govinda Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Union Government was fleecing the public with a steep hike in prices of petroleum products although crude oil prices in the international markets had fallen drastically in the last three months.

The trade union organised a massive protest in Etcherla of Srikakulam district demanding that the government roll back the prices immediately. Mr. Govinda Rao said that the additional burden of ₹10 on each litre of petrol and diesel would take a severe toll on people’s finances and lead to inflation.

CITU leaders P. Tejeswara Rao, Ch. Ammannaidu and others participated in the agitation.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2020 11:18:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/increase-in-fuel-prices-will-lead-to-inflation-says-citu/article31957887.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY