Increase age bar for APPSC and DSC posts, demands Andhra Pradesh Unemployed JAC

January 07, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Nirudyoga JAC State president S. Hemanth Kumar has demanded the government to increase the upper age limit to 47 years for general category candidates for Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and AP DSC posts.

In a statement, Mr. Hemanth Kumar said that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to release the job calendar and conduct mega DSC recruitment drives in January annually, at the time of elections. But his government had failed to release the notification in the last three years and as a result, lakhs of educated youth across the State had crossed the age limit and are turning migrant workers.

Mr. Hemanth Kumar, who is also the MLC candidate from the North Andhra Graduates constituency, said that the YSR Congress government gave them an assurance that it would fill 6,500 vacant posts every year, after a series of protests and demonstrations in support of their demand, but released notification for only 411 SI posts in the Police Department and six other posts.

He demanded that the age bar for candidates applying for the post of a Constable be increased to 27 years andpf SI to 30 years, in general category. He also demanded postponing of the preliminary test for Constable posts by 45 days and the immediate release of the notification by the government to fill 19,500 posts in the Police Department for last three years.