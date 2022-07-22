Incomplete Polavaram project caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh, says Naidu

He lashes out at government for ‘not reaching out to the flood-hit people’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said unhygienic conditions are prevailing in the habitations inundated due to the Godavari floods in West Godavari district.

Mr. Naidu, along with Palakol MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu and other leaders, visited the flood-affected habitations in the district on Friday.

He visited the habitations and went into the flooded houses to see for himself the damage caused at Doddipatla and its neighbourhood. He interacted with the villagers and enquired about the supply of food, medicines and other essential commodities.

When Mr. Naidu sought to know about the condition of the bunds, the villagers said they had strengthened the river and canal bunds, and the sluices with sandbags.

The flood victims showed him the slush on roads, piled up garbage, and damaged houses.

“Even after 12 days, the situation in the flood-affected habitations is pathetic. Roads and water tanks have not been cleaned and people are living in unhygienic conditions,” Mr. Naidu said later.

Attributing the inundation to the incomplete Polavaram project, Mr. Naidu accused the government of not taking measures to remove the silt, and supply safe drinking water and food to the affected people.