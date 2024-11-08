Income Tax officials raid properties of former MLA in A.P.

Officials of the Income Tax (IT) reportedly conducted raids on the properties of former MLA Grandhi Srinivas who is into aqua business.

Teams of the investigation unit of the IT department were conducting searches on the house, aqua export unit and the offices in Bhimavaram, Nagayalanka in Krishna district and also in Prakasam district. Raids were being conducted amid tight security at multiple locations in the State, according to sources.

The IT officers seized some electronic equipment, hard disks and important documents on Friday (November 08). Searches were also being conducted on the premises of relatives and friends of the former MLA.

