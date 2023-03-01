ADVERTISEMENT

Income tax officials raid companies of YSRCP MLA and his relatives in Guntur

March 01, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The income tax raids on three companies in Guntur related to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Guntur East MLA Md. Mustafa and his relatives, which began on February 28 (Tuesday), continued on Mrach 1 (Wednesday).

Searches are being carried out at the offices of the MLA, and the offices and houses belonging to his brother Abdul Karnuma and son-in-law Shabbir.

Mr. Mustafa and his brothers own different companies dealing with tobacco, cosmetics and logistics among others. The income tax officials are also conducting raids on industrialists involved in the tobacco business in Guntur and Prakasam districts, sources said. 

“I have been paying the GST promptly. These raids might be about regular checking of documents and verifying accounts. Once the raids conclude, we will know the details. We will cooperate with the income tax officials and go by the law,” the MLA told The Hindu.

