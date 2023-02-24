ADVERTISEMENT

Include three marks for constable job applicants, MLC candidate urges Andhra Pradesh government

February 24, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

‘Out of 5.24 lakh applicants, only 95,208 could qualify with the loss of those three marks’

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Unemployed Youth Joint Action Committee president and graduate MLC candidate of North Andhra region Sakayam Hemanth Kumar on Friday asked the State government to include three marks for constable job applicants as answers were not found for those questions.

In a press release, he said that out of 5.24 lakh applicants only 95,208 could qualify with the loss of those three marks. He said that he had written the letter to the Governor and the Chief Minister to consider the request on the lines of Telangana where additional marks were added for the questions which did not have proper answers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US