Include three marks for constable job applicants, MLC candidate urges Andhra Pradesh government

‘Out of 5.24 lakh applicants, only 95,208 could qualify with the loss of those three marks’

February 24, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Unemployed Youth Joint Action Committee president and graduate MLC candidate of North Andhra region Sakayam Hemanth Kumar on Friday asked the State government to include three marks for constable job applicants as answers were not found for those questions.

In a press release, he said that out of 5.24 lakh applicants only 95,208 could qualify with the loss of those three marks. He said that he had written the letter to the Governor and the Chief Minister to consider the request on the lines of Telangana where additional marks were added for the questions which did not have proper answers.

