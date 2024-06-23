GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Include posts of special education teachers in DSC-2024, appeals APUSTF

15,000 teachers await a special DSC; no special education teacher was recruited in the last seven years, says federation president M. Venkata Naidu

Published - June 23, 2024 10:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Unemployed Special Teachers Federation (APUSTF) on Sunday appealed to the State government to include posts of special education teachers in the DSC-2024 notified to fill over 16,000 vacant teacher posts in Andhra Pradesh.

Around 200 special education teachers arrived at Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s office in the morning to draw his attention to their grievances, but in vain as they returned without getting his appointment.

Speaking to the media, APUSTF president M. Venkata Naidu said that even though A.P. was the first State to conduct the ‘Special’ Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2022 and 2024, to cater to the educational needs of children with special needs in schools, not even a single special education teacher was recruited over the last seven years.

He further added that last year in August, the neighbouring Telangana had sanctioned the creation of 796 special education teacher posts at the primary level in the category of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) and 727 posts at upper primary/secondary level in the category of School Assistants.

Informing that A.P. had 1,12,556 children with special needs who required special education teachers, Mr. Venkata said around 15,000 special teachers had been waiting for a special DSC.

The federation members questioned why the government ran special B.Ed and D.Ed courses when it did not have any intention to appoint special teachers through the DSC. They appealed to the government to recognise the need for appointing special educators keeping in mind the larger interests of the kids.

education / Andhra Pradesh / teachers union / students / education for special children

