Include Kapus in BC category, urges outfit

Representatives of Kapu Samkshema Sena Joint Action Committee (KSSJAC) called upon the AP State Commission for Backward Classes member secretary D. Chandra Sekhar Raju to speed up the process of preparing a report on recognising the Kapu community as a Backward Class.

KSSJAC president Ch. Hari Rama Jogaiah submitted a representation to Mr. Chandra Sekhar Raju at his office on Wednesday.

Mr. Jogaiah said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy responded to a representation made by him on behalf of the JAC seeking inclusion of Kapus in BC category and asked the Commission to send a report.

He said additional details were being provided to the Commission in the representation.

In the letter, Mr. Jogaiah highlighted the need for inclusion of the Kapu community in the BC category as many are losing the right to reservation.

He said that way back in 1915, Telaga, Kapu, Balija, Ontari and other communities were considered as backward and were given reservations until 1953.

He said the Kapu community deserves reservation and the government should ensure that it is provided.