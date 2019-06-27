‘Include Anantapur in listof aspirational districts’

Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah has requested the Union government to include Anantapur district in the list of 112 aspirational districts so that the backwardness of the district due to perennial drought condition, could be wiped out.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Mr. Rangaiah said that he made the request to the Centre during his reply in the Lok Sabha on the President’s speech on Tuesday.

He said he made his point as to how provisions in the Andhra Pradesh Re-Organisation Act 2014, Schedule 11 were not implemented leading to 1,003 gram panchayats in Anantapur district remaining starved of even drinking water.

Mr. Rangaiah while seeking granting of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, said even ₹50 crore per annum granted under Special Development Package for backward district, was also taken back.