Andhra Pradesh

Incident a blot on the force: DGP

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang expressed anger over the alleged inhuman act of the personnel at the Seethanagaram police station in Rajamahendravaram and ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Mr. Sawang spoke with Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao and Rajamahendravaram Urban Police District Superintendent of Police (SP) Shemushi Bajpai, and enquired about the sequence of events.

“We will not tolerate such high-handed behaviour. Such incidents mar the image of the police force. Stern action will be taken against those who allegedly tortured and tonsured the person at the police station,” the DGP said.

“We suspended Sub-Inspector Sk. Feroz Shah and two constables who reportedly detained and tortured the person. A detailed inquiry is on,” Mr. Mohan Rao, who visited the Seethanagaram police station, told The Hindu on Tuesday.

