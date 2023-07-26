HamberMenu
Incessant rains pound Nellore, motorists rue riding on waterlogged roads

More rainfall is predicted in the next 48 hours in the district due to the cyclonic circulation persisting over the northwest Bay of Bengal

July 26, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - NELLORE

S Murali
S. Murali
Tough Terrain: Motorists dodging a huge waterfilled pit formed on the road at Vedayapalem main road in Nellore on Wednesday.

Tough Terrain: Motorists dodging a huge waterfilled pit formed on the road at Vedayapalem main road in Nellore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

SPSR Nellore district witnessed continuous light to moderate rain on Wednesday due to the active southwest monsoon. Several roads were inundated by the unabated rains pounding the district over the last three days, giving a tough time for motorists driving on the town roads.

Meanwhile, sitting in knee-deep water on the arterial road in Kesavulu Nagar, TDP activists staged a protest alleging that frequent accidents were the order of the day as motorists are forced to drive on water-filled roads in the city.

On the bright side, the ongoing wet spell compensated for the rainfall deficit in July, as the district recorded an average rainfall of 76.4 mm against the normal rainfall of 58.3 mm.

The district experienced 63% deficit rainfall in June, when only 19.2 mm of precipitation was recorded, according to a report compiled by the district administration.

Weathermen predicted more rainfall in the next 48 hours as the well-marked low pressure over the westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off of the north Andhra-south Odisha coast and the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level persisted.

Dagadarthi recorded 24.4 mm rainfall, followed by Sydapuram (22.4 mm), T.P. Gudur (16.8 mm), Indukurpet (16.4 mm), Manabole (14.4 mm), Rapur (14.2 mm), Muthukur (14 mm), Nellore (13.2 mm), Kovur (13.2 mm), Kavali (13 mm), Vidavulur (12.8 mm) and Bogole (12.2 mm)

Andhra Pradesh / Nellore / Rayalaseema / traffic

