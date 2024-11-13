Incessant rains cause landslides on Tirumala ghat road

The ghat road leading to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala experienced landslides and felling of trees at a couple of locations, following incessant rains since the early hours of the day on Wednesday. Trees and boulders came tumbling down at the deep curve on the ghat road, about two kilometres ahead of reaching the town.

However, the engineering and forest personnel, assisted by the vigilance staff, immediately cleared the traffic and deflected any kind of hindrance to vehicular traffic.

