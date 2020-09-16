Incessant rain: several tanks develop breaches

District Collector G. Veerapandian during his visit to the tank breach point at Guvvalakunta on Tuesday.

KURNOOL

16 September 2020 08:50 IST

Officials asked to assess loss and submit report in two days

Several minor tanks in Kurnool district have developed breaches due to incessant rains which led to inundation of thousands of acres of standing crop and at least 25 villages in the Nandyal Revenue Division on Tuesday. While Bairrappa tank in Guvvalakunta village breached, backwaters of Srisailam Reservoir were creating flood situation as water coming from the Nallamalla hills catchment areas was not getting drained. Against a normal of 455 mm for southwest monsoon till date, the actual rainfall in Kurnool district was 664.6 mm (209.6 mm excess).

District Collector G. Veerapandian along with Superintendent of police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Nandyal Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari, Srisailam MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy, and Nandikotkur MLA Arthur Toguru visited the places of breaches in Sivapuram, Guvvalakunta and Banavari Vagu, and submerged colonies in Atmakur town and agriculture fields in Bandi Atmakur.

People poured out their problems and the officials listened to them patiently and asked the villagers to be cautious during the rain as there was a forecast of further rains for the next couple of days. The District Collector asked the Joint Director Agriculture and Horticulture Department officials to enumerate the quantum of loss of crops and submit a report to him within the next two days. Road and Buildings, APSSPDCL, Rural Water Supply officials have been asked to check for the damages and repairs needed in the villages affected by the flooding. The Agriculture Department officials said that crops were raised in 5,85,167 hectares this kharif in the district against a normal of 6,22,921 hectares.

Cause of flood

Banavasi Vagu reservoir that is supposed to be in one-acre extent has been encroached leading to this kind of flood in the rainy season. Among the seven minor irrigation tanks that got breached are in Velugodu, Bandi Atmakuru, Atmakur mandal -- all tanks located on the toe of Nallamala hill range, according to Executive Engineer M.J. Rajasekhar.

The minor irrigation tanks that breached and repairs in progress are Bairappa tank, Kanikala tank, Peerla tank in Sivapuram village, Vadlaramapuram tank, Chinna Pedda Mallamma tank, in Velugodu Ramasamudram MI tank, Kadamala Kalava in Bandi Atmakur (Prema Cheruvu). Another three tanks that got partially damaged (piping) are in Sirivella mandal - Gangavaram tank, Bandi Atmakur - Pothacheruvu, and A Koduru Anicut.