Incessant rain leads to dip in firecracker sales

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 November 2021 01:17 IST

Traders hopeful of weather clearing up by morning

Sales of firecrackers began in the city on a sluggish note on Wednesday as shoppers stayed indoors due to incessant rain.

Nearly a hundred stalls have come up on the Andhra University main ground, and 50 on the AUCE Grounds and an equal number near the ground at the NSS Unit of the university. Stalls were also set up at the Alwar Das Grounds in MVP Colony and vacant areas at Madhurawada, Pendurthi, Arilova, Gajuwaka, Seethammadhara and Pedagantyada.

The stalls were set up in adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, and the workers employed by the stall owners were trying to boost sales by offering steep discounts. Street vendors also went around selling earthen lamps, electric lights, coloured candles and other decorative items for the festival.

“This time, we were expecting good business as things were slowly returning to normalcy after the COVID-19 second wave. But rain has played spoilsport and we hope that the skies clear up by tomorrow morning. As soon as the rain stops we are confident that customers will start pouring in,” said Srinivas, a firecracker trader from MVP Colony.

According to GVMC Regional Fire Officer Niranjan Reddy, permission was accorded only to 350 shops this year compared to 400 last year.

Many of the traders invested less on stocks, fearing bad weather and a bitter experience of losses in previous years.

Meanwhile, customers complained that firecrackers became expensive compared to last year. The traders said that hike in transportation charges, reduction of production and additional taxes led to the increase in prices.