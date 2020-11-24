Incentive package announced for Adani data centre project

257.37 acres belonging to Tourism Dept. to be alienated to APIIC

The State government on Monday announced a special package of incentives to the Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) for setting up an Integrated Data Centre Park and Technology/Business Park at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam, on the recommendations of the State Investment Promotion Board, said a G.O. issued by Special Chief Secretary (industries and commerce) R. Karikal Valaven.

Among the incentives is the extension of the timeline for implementing the project under the AI Cloud Hub Policy 2018-20, on the condition that it must commence operations within three years and the whole project be completed within seven years from date of handing over of the land. The government also announced alienation of the entire available 257.37 acres of land which is currently in the possession of the Tourism Department to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure (APIIC).

The other components of the incentive package are allotment of 130 acres of land in another survey number that is usable as per the Town Planning Rules and Regulations in force after its demarcation by the APIIC and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (the project proponent will be charged ₹1 crore per acre for the land so allotted) and provision of power incentives as per distribution license option for 20 years from the date of handing over of the land.

SGST reimbursement

Besides, 100% reimbursement of SGST will be given on all data centre units, electrical, communication and IT equipment for capital expenditure for seven years from the date of handing over of land. The data centre will be categorised as the mission critical infrastructure and provided 24×7 water supply and the government will facilitate setting up of a 600 MW renewable energy park by the AEL at its own cost on its own land provided such a project is located within A.P. and is connected to the central transmission utility