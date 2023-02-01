ADVERTISEMENT

‘Inadequate allocation’ to education sector in Union Budget upsets teachers’ body in Andhra Pradesh

February 01, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Only 2.5% of the total Budget has been allocated to the education sector, as against 6% recommended by the Kothari Commission, says Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation

P Sujatha Varma
The leaders of Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (APUTF) on February 1 (Wednesday) said that the Union Budget had not taken into consideration the recommendation of the Kothari Commission on allocation to the education sector.

In a statement, federation’s State president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K. S. S. Prasad said that only 2.5% of the total Budget was allocated to the education sector, as against 6% recommended by the Kothari Commission. They said that though there was an increase of 0.12 % in the allocation when compared to that of last financial year, the earmarked funds were far from adequate to address the needs of the education sector. They accused the Centre of trying to shirk responsibility.

They also faulted the Central government for allocating only 0.7 % the funds to the science and technology, instead of earmarking 2% of the total budget. “This may have an adverse impact on the endeavour to inculcate scientific temper among students,” they said, and alleged that the Centre was trying to hand over the science and technology sector to private players.

The federation leaders also alleged that the Budget did not offer any tax relief to the salaried classes and demanded that amendments made to the tax component and allocation made for science and technology sector before it is approved.

