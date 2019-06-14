In touch with six former TDP MLAs, says Anantapur BJP head

Six former MLAs of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from Anantapur district are in touch with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership and a decision on their being admitted into the party would be taken during the next month, BJP Anantapur district president J. Ankala Reddy said.

At a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Ankala Reddy said that after the crushing defeat of the TDP, most of the second-rung leaders in the district were looking towards the BJP and proposed to join the party soon.

He formally admitted the first batch of 100 TDP workers into the BJP here on Friday. The new entrants were from Rapthadu constituency, represented by Paritala Sunitha since its formation till last month. Mr. Reddy added that this was following BJP national president Amit Shah’s call to party office-bearers on Thursday to begin enrolment of new members.

The party, as part of its strategy to expand the party presence in two Telugu States, would go the extra mile to enrol as many new members and take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and now an additional dimension had been added, ‘Sabka Vishwas’, he added.

TDP leader and Scheduled Caste Corporation State Director Gudise Devanand will also formally join the BJP at Kadiri in a public meeting to be organised on June 27.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana will address the public meeting at Kadiri and State BJP vice-president Vishnuvardhan Reddy will also attend.

BJP Anantapur unit secretary Duddakunta Venkateswara Reddy said that very soon the YSR Congress Party would face many questions from the people of Anantapur and its government should get ready to provide jobs to locals in an around Kia Motors India Cars factory, provide irrigation water to ‘ayacutdars in the first phase of Handir Neeva Sujala Sravanthi.

He wanted the government to “dig out all corruption” that had taken place in the implementation of projects. “As part of our 22-point Rayalaseema Declaration, we had submitted a charter of demands and the main one is establishing a High Court Bench in Rayalaseema, which must be fulfilled immediately,” Mr. Venkateswara Reddy added.