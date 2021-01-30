In the front line of war against polio, TB, AIDS

Rotary Club former president Mantri Venkata Swamy with one of his many awards that he won for his awareness programmes on polio, TB, AIDS and malaria, in Srikakulam.

SRIKAKULAM

30 January 2021 23:27 IST

Mantri Venkata Swamy has won laurels for decades of public service

A homoeopath, astrologer and former president of Srikakulam Rotary Club, Mantri Venkata Swamy has championed awareness campaigns on polio, TB, malaria and tuberculosis in the region for over four decades.

Mr. Venkata Swamy, who embarked on a life of public service during his college days in the late 1970s, has won awards and recognition at the national level for his efforts to eradicate the diseases in remote areas of Srikakulam district. His office in Arasavilli is filled with awards, mementos, appreciation certificates, and photos of felicitations — a testament to his efforts.

Advertising

Advertising

“Whatever little I earn as an astrologer and homoeopathy practitioner is spent on service activities and awareness camps taken up in remote areas of Srikakulam district,” said Mr. Venkata Swamy, who was secretary of the Students’ Social Service Wing of the Arts College in Srikakulam.

He said he understood the importance of public service when he went to assist in rehabilitation efforts for people affected by a cyclone that struck Diviseema in Krishna district in November 1977. Along with other students, he worked for nearly a month. After college, he began focusing on health awareness programmes in rural and tribal areas. “Many people were wary of immunisation programmes. I took the help of locals and took up special drives to urge them to get their children vaccinated for polio,” he said.

“I identified eight polio cases in Srikakulam town itself in 1993. I observed that many children were affected by polio as parents failed to understood the importance of vaccination. Although new cases are identified very rarely, I continue to take up awareness programmes as not even a single child should be affected by the dreaded disease,” he said.

Rotary Club, which recognised his efforts, made him coordinator for Srikakulam district in 1995 for complete eradication of polio from the district. Hundreds of awareness programmes were conducted in the last 25 years. Rotary National Pulse Polio Committee recognised him as one of the best coordinators in India ten times for taking up health awareness programme in remote areas along the A.P.-Odisha border where immunisation was a herculean task in those days due to the presence of Naxals.

Apart from polio, he has been concentrating on tuberculosis awareness programmes which won him an award from Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

He has been honoured by several organisations for his service activities including protection of child rights, women empowerment, organ donation and blood donation.