In temple town, hope keeps them afloat

13 June 2020 22:10 IST

Though post-lockdown business is discouraging, leading properties continue to operate only to be in the reckoning in the long run

The lockdown relaxation has brought no cheer to hotels, which have opened up to discouraging patronage in the temple city. Though they are set to incur huge operating losses by opening to paltry response, the leading properties still want to stay afloat, only to be in the reckoning in the long run.

The tourism and hospitality industry of Tirupati, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, depends to a large extent on visitors from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. The hotel industry does not see the current ‘unlock phase’ auguring well, as arrival into the State is permitted only on restricted grounds.

Tough norms

Advertising

Advertising

With too many safety protocols in place as mandated by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the hotels are hard-pressed to adhere to the same. And they are in no mood to dilute the standards which could lead to a loss of goodwill in the market. For example, the protocol encourages digital check-in, requires sanitisation of every vehicle on arrival, complete disinfection of every room after check-out and its quarantine for 72 hours.

No takers for banquet halls

When rooms have lackadaisical response, the banquet business is no exception. "Locals have started frequenting our restaurant and online food orders remain the same, but the response to banquet is still discouraging," avers A. Ravisankar Reddy, general manager of a hotel. He is worried over the month-long inauspicious phase setting in from June 15, which could have a telling effect on the function halls.

Eyebrows are raised over the continued restriction on bars, considered a fetching avenue for the hotels, when rooms, banquet and dining are open. Similarly, the lower and mid-segment hotels are expected to keep their shutters down for some more time, in view of their inability to absorb operating losses in the initial days.