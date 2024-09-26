In-service quota for PHC doctors wanting to pursue PG courses increased to 20%

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Y. Satya Kumar Yadav has announced that the in-service quota for PHC doctors in PG courses will be increased to 20% in all branches of clinical department.

Mr. Satya Kumar was addressing a meeting on September 25 (Wednesday), at the APIIC Towers in Mangalagiri, in which representatives of the Primary Health Centres’ Doctors’ Association, Special Chief Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, Commissioner C. Hari Kiran, and Director of Medical Education D.S.V.L. Narasimham participated.

The GO. Ms. No. 85 issued in July this year reduced the in-service reservation for the PHC doctors wanting to pursue PG courses in medical colleges from 30% to 15% in clinical specialities and from 50% to 30% in the non-clinical specialities.

The doctors had been staging protests demanding that the G.O. be withdrawn for 15 days now. In the meeting organised last week, the Minister agreed to make amendments to the G.O., but a meeting to decide on the percentage was scheduled to be held later.

Appealing to the PHC doctors to resume their duties immediately, the Minister said that by increasing the quota to 20%, 258 more PG seats would be made available.

He also said that they amended the point in the G.O. that required doctors to pursue PG course in the same branch as their diploma, and added that now they could choose a course in any branch.

The other amendment was regarding the restrictions on PHC doctors who wanted to go for a second PG degree. The Minister made it clear that in-service candidates could go for a second PG course at their own expenses.

Assuring that the government would also look into their other demands such as tribal allowance, the Minister said the PHC doctors should call off their strike and resume duties immediately.

Earlier in the day, many doctors staged a demonstration outside the Collectorate in Vijayawada highlighting their issues.

