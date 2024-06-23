In second major shuffle, 18 IAS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh

In a second major shuffle of bureaucrats since N. Chandrababu Naidu took charge as Chief Minister, the Andhra Pradesh government issued G.O. Rt. No. 1100 on June 22 (Saturday) transferring 18 IAS officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the latest G.O. issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Vizianagaram District Collector and District Magistrate S. Nagalakshmi was transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate of Guntur, in place of M. Venugopal Reddy, who was directed to report to the General Administration Department (GAD) for further posting.

Mid-day Meals and Schools Sanitation Director B.R. Ambedkar was transferred and posted as Collector of Vizianagaram district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikarjuna was transferred and directed to report to the GAD for further posting. Until then, Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate was given the additional charge of the post of Collector.

Prakasam District Collector A.S Dinesh Kumar was transferred and posted as Collector of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district in place of M. Vijaya Suneetha, who was asked to report to the GAD for further posting.

Srikakulam Municipal Corporation Commissioner A. Thameem Ansariya was posted as Collector of Prakasam district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chittoor District Collector Sagili Shan Mohan wa transferred and posted as Collector of Kakinada district in place of J. Nivas, who was transferred without a posting.

Technical Education Director C. Naga Rani was transferred and posted as Collector of West Godavari district in place of Sumit Kumar, who was posted as Collector of Chittoor district.

Women Development and Child Welfare Director K. Vetriselvi was transferred and posted as Collector of Eluru district in place of V. Prasanna Venkatesh, who was asked to report to the GAD for further posting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture Marketing Director P. Prasanthi was transferred and posted as Collector of East Godavari district in place of K. Madhavi Latha, who was transferred without a posting.

Kurnool District Collector Srijana Gummalla would be replacing S. Dilli Rao as Collector of NTR district. Mr. Dilli Rao was asked to report to the GAD for posting.

Bapatla District Collector P. Ranjit Basha was posted as Kurnool District Collector. In his place, Joint Collector of Bapatla was given additional charge of the post of Collector until further orders.

The Secretaries were instructed to make in-charge arrangements for the posts falling vacant due to the transfers.

Meanwhile, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the repatriation of Peeyush Kumar, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to his parent cadre on request of the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.