In-principle approval for Sileru hydroelectric project

VIJAYAWADA

19 October 2021 23:46 IST

Objective of project is to generate 1,350 MW of power

The State government has given in-principle approval to the APGenco to execute the upper Sileru pumped storage hydroelectric project in Visakhapatnam district.

In a release, Secretary to Government (Energy) Srikant Nagulapalli said the government had directed APGenco to take steps for installing reversible pumps in the Sileru system and integrating with solar and wind power for grid stabilisation, providing round the clock power to consumers and meeting future energy demand in the State.

The objective of the project is to generate 1,350 megawatts (MW) of power during peak hours by utilising 1.70 tmcft of water from Guntawada Reservoir (Upper) at Upper Sileru and pump 1.70 tmcft of water from Donkarayi Reservoir (Lower) back to Guntawada Reservoir by utilising the surplus of peak low-cost power available in the grid.

The project would also help to maintain grid stability due to sudden fluctuations.

APGenco Managing Director B. Sreedhar said the project required 410 hectares of land and topographical and hydrographic surveys and 76.9 % of geotechnical investigations were completed. The prestigious upper Sileru pumped storage hydro project was considered to be the biggest in the State after Srisailam and Polavaram hydro projects, he said.

The Government of India undertaking WAPCOS Ltd was entrusted the responsibility of preparing Detailed Project Report (DPR), including obtaining all clearances for the establishment of pumped storage project at upper Sileru.

Mr. Srikant said the State government had successfully overcome the present coal shortage related issues and was supplying power on a 24x7 basis to the consumers.

The government had also directed to issue short-term tenders to import coal from other countries, the official said.