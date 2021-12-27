In mission mode to save energy

‘Transition towards an energy-efficient economy requires huge capital investment’

The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has initiated a series of measures to promote energy conservation.

Informing this at a webinar organised to mark the valediction of the Energy Conservation Week-2021, attended by all State Designated Agencies and addressed by the Director General of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Abhay Bhakre on Sunday, the APSECM officials said, among several other activities, a rally was organised to promote energy conservation, webinars were conducted on application of Internet of Things to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and an awareness session was organised on the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme.

Besides, a hybrid session was conducted to decipher the nuances of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) and to reach out to students, awareness sessions were organised in colleges.

A mega workshop on energy conservation engaging women belonging to the self-help groups, giving State Energy Conservation Awards to the best performing industries and institutions, and competitions in slogan-writing and short videos for schoolchildren on the theme, were other initiatives, they informed.

Addressing the State representatives, Mr. Bhakre said the transition towards an energy-efficient economy required huge capital investment in the energy-efficient technologies.

BEE Deputy Director General Ashok Kumar and Directors Milind Deore and Sunil Khandare were present.