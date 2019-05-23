In maps: Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Parliamentary election results 2019

Andhra Pradesh

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR Congress) is all set to form government in Andhra Pradesh after a massive mandate that saw them sweep both the Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections.

The party is poised to win more than 140 Assembly seats.

YSRCP maintained the same trend in Lok Sabha elections, on the route to winning more than 20 out of the 25 seats. By 1.30 p.m., YSRCP’s vote share stood at 50.3% and TDP’s 38%. The two national parties, Congress and BJP were nowhere in the scene.

The Telugu Desam Party is en route to win 26 seats.

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, who filed nomination papers from two Assembly constituencies, Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka, was trailing behind his YSRCP contenders in both the places, while his Janasena party is poised to win one seat.

 

