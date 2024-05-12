The merciless sun blazes over a brick kiln located between the Anandapuram and Padmanabham villages of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh. A group of over 100 workers labour tirelessly, shaping and moulding bricks with practised hands.

At the break of dawn every day, the men and women start filling mould after mould with clay and stack them in a row to dry. Faces are smeared with sweat and clay as the day stretches on. The radiating heat from the furnaces is scorching and the summer temperatures soar beyond 40 degrees Celsius in this part of the State. For several years now, families have been travelling from their villages in neighbouring Odisha to the brick kiln to make a living when the agricultural season is over. The men and women toil over 12 hours a day for about ₹10,000 per month. The physical strain, extreme weather and exposure to brick dust bring a host of health problems.

Children of brick kiln workers are often forced to accompany their parents to work instead of attending school. In the harsh environment at the kiln, childhood is a luxury they cannot afford. Sasmita, a teenager, has come to the kiln this season to earn some money for her education expenses. “This is how I spend my summer vacation. Life is very tough here, but the income supports my college fee,” she said.

Andhra Pradesh Labour Department officials say it is heartwrenching when they find children aged below 10 working in some of these sites. Last year, the rescued children were readmitted in schools. Efforts are on to set up schools in worksites to accommodate children and keep families together.

Unsafe environment: Children play in a pit being filled up with rice husk to be mixed with clay to bake bricks at a kiln.

Raw material: Migrant workers load carts with clay to be pressed into brick moulds.

Crack of dawn: Work begins early at a brick kiln near Anandapuram village in Andhra Pradesh.

Painstaking process: Women fill moulds with clay to make bricks, one at a time.

No vacation: When families migrate to the brick kilns for work, children accompany their parents to the site.

Balancing act: Dried bricks are stacked in piles before they are baked with fire.

Curious eyes: Children watch the progress of work at a brick kiln. Many of them come along with their parents to the kilns during the summer holidays but, at times, drop out of school if the work stretches on.

Heat hazard: A worker applies cow dung paste to a pile of bricks as they are roasted in a low fire.