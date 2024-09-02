In frames: Rains ravage Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said Andhra Pradesh would experience heavy to very heavy rains considering the well-marked low-pressure area over West Central and Northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Andhra Pradesh coast, intensified into a depression on Saturday (August 30, 2024).

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has also put out a caution on Saturday (August 31, 2024) morning to be cautious, before the rain started to cause immense damage in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana caused floods, which resulted in serious transportation issues. Around 20 train services were stopped between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to excessive flooding. The South Central Railway (SCR) has shifted the passengers and arranged special trains to transport the stranded passengers to Chennai, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the flood-affected area past midnight on Sunday (September 1, 2024). He spent his time in and around Vijayawada city till about 3 a.m., despite security concerns as the Krishna River flood fury continued for the third day.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conducted a meeting with officials on the rain relief measures and later released ₹5 crore each to flood-affected districts.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visits the flood-affected areas at Budameru in Vijayawada on September 1, 2024

People braving the rain, as the city experienced a steady downpour in Vijayawada on Friday, August 30, 2024.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police shifting a body retrieved from a house collapsed due to landslide and heavy rains near Sunnambattelu area in Vijayawada on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police trying to save the family trapped in a house by using an earth moving machine. The house was damaged due to landslide at Sunnambattelu in the early hours on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

People using umbrella to shield themselves from the rain in Vijayawada on Saturday, August 31, 2024. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said heavy to very heavy rains would continue to lash Andhra Pradesh, as the well-marked low pressure area over Westcentral and Northwest Bay of Bengal, off north Andhra Pradesh coast, intensified into a depression on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The view of folded Auto Nagar due to heavy rain in Vijayawada on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Motorists are in trouble due to the rains due to the low pressure that has formed in the Bay of Bengal for the last two days in Ongole on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The view of folded Auto Nagar due to heavy rain in Vijayawada on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The view of folded Auto Nagar due to heavy rain in Vijayawada on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Vehicles struck in the rain water stagnated near Benz Circle area in Vijayawada on Saturday, August 31, 2024. Many roads were inundated due to incessant rains in NTR and Krishna districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said heavy to very heavy rains would continue to lash Andhra Pradesh, as the well-marked low pressure area over West Central and Northwest Bay of Bengal, off north Andhra Pradesh coast, intensified into a depression on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Krishna river flood entered houses at at Chinthala Katta near Vijayawada on Sunday, September 1, 2024. Irrigation officials discharged from Prakasam barrage to Bay of Bengal about 9,17,476 Cusecs due to heavy rains. Heavy rain battered several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, causing severe flooding and crippling normal life. Several low-lying areas have been submerged, and roads are under the water, affecting the movement of traffic and disconnecting places. Train services were also disrupted and schools have been shut in Hyderabad as the coastal states brace for more rain in the coming days.

A portion of ghat road leading to Kanaka Durga temple breaks apart due to the incessant rains since two days in Vijayawada on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Pulichintala project dam overflows as the water level rises following heavy rain in Vijayawada on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Passengers, stranded in trains due to floods at Kondapalli station, being shifted to Vijayawada railway station on an APSRTC bus on Sunday, September 1, 2024. The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled multiple trains in the Vijayawada division as heavy rains continue to batter the Andhra region. The trains that have been cancelled by the South Central Railway run on different routes, linking Vijayawada, Guntur, Secunderabad, Sirpur Kakhaznagar.

Passengers, stranded in trains due to floods at Kondapalli station, being shifted to Vijayawada railway station on an APSRTC bus on Sunday, September 1, 2024. THE South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled several trains due to waterlogging on the various tracks. The SCR has also advised passengers to make alternative arrangements for their travel plans.

Minister for Law and Minorities Welfare N. Md. Farook inspecting the flow of Kundu river due to incessant rains in Nandyal town on Sunday, September 1, 2024. He directed officials to take up evacuation measures and supply of essential commodities to the low-lying areas.