In Frames | Gone with the wind

December 17, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

Michaung, a severe cyclonic storm, originated as a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and became a deep depression on December 2. It made landfall near Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh on December 5, leaving a trail of losses.

The storm peaked with sustained winds of 110 kmph causing torrential rain in southeastern Andhra Pradesh, which wreaked havoc in at least six coastal districts, causing extensive damage to standing crops and disrupting transport and communication networks.

Standing crops on a large swathe of land were inundated, while electricity supply was disrupted in many areas. Roads were waterlogged in several places, bringing transport to a halt.

The State government took up restoration measures on a war footing, and normalcy was restored. The officials have begun work to estimate the loss. This will be completed by December 19.

The lists would be displayed from December 19 to 22 at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras for social audit so that farmers would be able to lodge complaints.

The complaints would be received from December 23 to 25 and after scrutiny, the District Collectors would send the final compensation lists to the Government.

A five-member Central team, led by National Institute of Disaster Management Executive Director Rajendra Ratnoo, visited the State for field-level inspection to estimate the losses due to the cyclone.

The State government has sought ₹3,711 crore in aid to repair the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung. AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director B.R. Ambedkar, in an interim report submitted to the Inter-Ministerial Central Team, stated that the Roads and Buildings and Agriculture departments had suffered losses of ₹2,641 crore and ₹703 crore, respectively.

Warming up: A farmer tries to dry the chilli crop under the sun at Gannavaram near the Andhra-Telangana boundary in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Starting fresh: Workers planting tobacco saplings in fields damaged by the cyclone in Madhiralapadu village.

Cleaning up: A farmhand working on a tobacco field damaged by the cyclone near Chekoorapadu village.

After the storm: A farmer inspecting the tobacco crop damaged by the cyclone at Chekoorapadu village.

No grain: A farmer walks through his field where the cyclone flattened his ready-to-harvest paddy crop.

Every grain counts: A farmer unloads wet paddy crop to dry under the sun in the aftermath of the cyclone at Ramakrishanapuram in Telangana.

Rounding up: Agriculture workers drying paddy damaged by the cyclone.

Taking stock: A farmer in distress flips over paddy crop damaged by the cyclone near Machilipatnam.