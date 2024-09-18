GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In-depth investigation being taken up into actor Kadambari Jethwani’s case: Andhra DGP

Cybercrime police stations to be set up across State, new recruitments to be taken up soon, says DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

Published - September 18, 2024 11:43 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau
Director-General of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao during the range review meeting with IG and SPs in Eluru on Wednesday.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Wednesday said an in-depth investigation is being taken up into the alleged police highhandedness towards Bollywood Actor Kadambari Jethwani.

The police will take statements from the officers facing allegations and corroborate with evidence, the DGP said. Mr. Tirumala Rao was reviewing the case at a meeting with Eluru range IGP G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, superintendents of police of Eluru, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, East Godavari and Kakinada districts.

Cybercrimes police stations in all districts

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said cybercrime police stations will be established in all districts. Programmes are being organised in schools and colleges to spread awareness among students on the ill-effects of drugs.

Mr. Tirumala Rao also directed the SPs to take strict action against those involved in crimes against women and children and take measures to check ganja smuggling and peddling.

Programmes are being conducted for police officers in all districts to upgrade skills in investigation techniques and on the new laws, the DGP said, adding that the government will soon take up recruitment in Police Department, develop infrastructure in the districts and purchase new vehicles.

Helping hand

He said the police participated in the rescue and rehabilitation operations in the recent floods and lauded the officers and other staff who helped the flood victims.

Later in the day, the DGP, along with Mr. Ashok Kumar and Eluru SP K. Pratap Shiva Kishore, handed over a cheque for ₹1 lakh to the family members of a minor girl who was allegedly sexually abused by a lorry cleaner in Nuzvid Rural mandal a few days ago. The DGP congratulated the officers for arresting the accused within a few hours of the incident.

SPs R. Gangadhar Rao, Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Vikrant Patil, B. Krishna Rao and Narasimha Rao participated in the review meeting.

