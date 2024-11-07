In-charge EO inspects Annaprasadam Complex at Srisailam temple

Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in-charge executive officer (EO) E. Chandrasekhar Reddy on Thursday asked the temple officials to ensure that devotees were not made to wait too long to receive ‘annaprasadam’ at the Annaprasadam Complex.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy inspected the Annaprasadam Complex at Srisailam and the food prepared for devotees. He asked the officials to take steps to ensure that quality of food remained good and monitor the taste o food regularly. Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy also wanted officials to monitor the food distribution of the annaprasadam and ensure that it was done properly in every hall of the complex.

The incharge EO asked officials to maintain the timings for distribution of annaprasadam in the morning and evening. On the occasion, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy interacted with the devotees at the complex and sought their feedback on the annaprasadam distribution.