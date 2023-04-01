ADVERTISEMENT

In Bison Hills, wedding bells fall silent as Konda Reddis battle ‘cultural trauma’ 
Premium

April 01, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - POCHAVARAM (ASR DISTRICT)

The Polavaram-displaced tribe is in a cultural shock as the Godavari does not flow through their new settlements

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

A Konda Reddi tribal habitation to be rehabilitated for the Polavaram irrigation project in Tummileru Grama Panchayat in Alluri Sitaramaraju district. | Photo Credit:

In early December last year, Konda Reddi tribal girl Vala Manga entered into a wedlock. Ms. Manga’s wedding was performed without missing any rituals that are associated with river Godavari.

The wedding was held a few weeks after the Konda Reddy tribal habitation limped back to normalcy from the floods and the water had submerged the village for a few weeks. In Pochavaram village of Tummileru gram panchayat in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Ms. Manga’s wedding is believed to be the last one performed on the banks of river Godavari.

Two more weddings in the village are almost finalised, but the dates are yet to be scheduled in the village that sits on the banks of Godavari in the Bison Hill Range (locally known as Papi Hill range). This is one of the villages that is set to be rehabilitated before the monsoon sets in, as part of the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) exercise of the Polavaram irrigation project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two more weddings have been finalised but the dates have not been fixed. We are in a cultural shock as the government told us to be prepared to be displaced before the next monsoon arrives,” said Mangi Reddi, head of the Konda Reddi tribe in Pochavaram.

Cultural shock

“Rehabilitation to a new settlement itself is a cultural shock to our tribe. Our bond with river Godavari is set to come to an end soon. We do not have any idea how to conduct our tribal rituals in the absence of the river,” said Murla Mangi Reddi.

“From birth, wedding to death, every ritual begins with a holy dip in the Godavari. For some rituals, soil and sand are brought from the river from the banks to offer them to our local deities to commence the agricultural activities,” Mr. Mangi Reddy told The Hindu

The Konda Reddis’ tradition bans women from crossing the river for any purpose from a particular day before the wedding date.

Over the past century, the Konda Reddi tribe, classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Andhra Pradesh, has adapted many changes — from being hunter-gatherers to farmers of ‘commercial crops’ along the stretch of Godavari. The tribe once lived on the upper fringe of the Papi Hill range.

“We have survived and tackled every transformation that was inevitable for decades as part of development. The absence of the river in our life cannot be managed anyway,” says Vetla Mutyala Reddi.  Mr. Mutyala Reddi is a tribal youth working on the R&R package grievances in the Papi Hill range. 

For the Konda Reddis of Pochavaram, this is the last wedding season. “By next monsoon, our identity is ‘non-resident’ in our ancestral villages, where only houses exist, not our tribe,” says Mr. Mutyala Reddi. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US