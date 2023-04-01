In Bison Hills, wedding bells fall silent as Konda Reddis battle ‘cultural trauma’ 

April 01, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - POCHAVARAM (ASR DISTRICT)

In early December last year, Konda Reddi tribal girl Vala Manga entered into a wedlock. Ms. Manga’s wedding was performed without missing any rituals that are associated with river Godavari.

The wedding was held a few weeks after the Konda Reddy tribal habitation limped back to normalcy from the floods and the water had submerged the village for a few weeks. In Pochavaram village of Tummileru gram panchayat in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Ms. Manga’s wedding is believed to be the last one performed on the banks of river Godavari.

Two more weddings in the village are almost finalised, but the dates are yet to be scheduled in the village that sits on the banks of Godavari in the Bison Hill Range (locally known as Papi Hill range). This is one of the villages that is set to be rehabilitated before the monsoon sets in, as part of the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) exercise of the Polavaram irrigation project.

“Two more weddings have been finalised but the dates have not been fixed. We are in a cultural shock as the government told us to be prepared to be displaced before the next monsoon arrives,” said Mangi Reddi, head of the Konda Reddi tribe in Pochavaram.

Cultural shock

“Rehabilitation to a new settlement itself is a cultural shock to our tribe. Our bond with river Godavari is set to come to an end soon. We do not have any idea how to conduct our tribal rituals in the absence of the river,” said Murla Mangi Reddi.

“From birth, wedding to death, every ritual begins with a holy dip in the Godavari. For some rituals, soil and sand are brought from the river from the banks to offer them to our local deities to commence the agricultural activities,” Mr. Mangi Reddy told The Hindu.

The Konda Reddis’ tradition bans women from crossing the river for any purpose from a particular day before the wedding date.

Over the past century, the Konda Reddi tribe, classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Andhra Pradesh, has adapted many changes — from being hunter-gatherers to farmers of ‘commercial crops’ along the stretch of Godavari. The tribe once lived on the upper fringe of the Papi Hill range.

“We have survived and tackled every transformation that was inevitable for decades as part of development. The absence of the river in our life cannot be managed anyway,” says Vetla Mutyala Reddi. Mr. Mutyala Reddi is a tribal youth working on the R&R package grievances in the Papi Hill range.

For the Konda Reddis of Pochavaram, this is the last wedding season. “By next monsoon, our identity is ‘non-resident’ in our ancestral villages, where only houses exist, not our tribe,” says Mr. Mutyala Reddi.