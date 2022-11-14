In A.P.’s Ippatam village, flex banners highlighting development works greet visitors

November 14, 2022 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - IPPATAM (GUNTUR DISTRICT)

New developments are taking place at Ippatam village in Tadepalli mandal in Guntur district, which was in news when Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan visited the place after the alleged demolition exercise by the government, especially of the houses belonging to those who gave land for the JSP’s formation day celebrations in March.

The village is about three kilometres away from the National Highway and about four km from the Mangalagiri-Tenali main road.

When The Hindu visited the place a couple of days ago, there were flex banners displayed by the ruling YSRCP all around the village detailing the State government’s spend of over ₹6 crore on various development works there.

Some villagers, mostly related to the ruling party, displayed banners saying that their houses were not removed by the government and that they did not need any sympathy or money from anybody. They tied the flexies after Mr. Pawan Kalyan announced ₹1 lakh compensation to those who have lost their houses.

On the other hand, there was an unusual deployment of police forces in the village.

The municipal authorities claimed that the encroachments had become a hurdle for road expansion and beautification works. The villagers said that the civic authorities had served notices to more than 50 houses in April and May, asking them to voluntarily remove the illegal constructions on encroached lands.

Mr. Sivareddy Munnangi, whose compound wall was first removed in the village in August, said since he had encroached upon the government land, they removed it.

Mr. Reddybathula Subba Reddy said that his compound wall was removed recently, after serving two notices in April and May. He said that he belonged to the ruling YSR Congress Party and hence he placed the flex banner on his house stating that he did not want any sympathy from anybody. He said that in order to refuse the offer from the Jana Sena, he had placed the banner. Apart from him, there were about 10 people who had similar banners at their houses, all of them YSRCP followers, he said. The rest of the houses belonged to either the TDP or the Jana Sena, he revealed.

Sankarasetti Pitchaiah, TDP leader and former Sarpanch of the village for almost 25 years, said that he had approached the High Court on receiving a notice from the civic body and got a stay order. “Even though there was no need to remove the encroachments, the local YSRCP leaders were trying to show their muscle power on the TDP and Jana Sena sympathisers, which led to the political turmoil in the village,” he said.

When The Hindu tried to get a clarification from the Municipal Commissioner U. Sarada Devi, she refused to comment on it. But, recently she maintained that no house was demolished in the village, in a press release. The local YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy was not available to take his comment on the Ippatam developments.