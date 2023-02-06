In Andhra Pradesh, Koya tribe’s ‘Vetti’ custom helps keep farm distress at bay

February 06, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - RAMANNAPALEM (ASR DISTRICT)

Early in the morning, in a remote village called Ramannapalem in ASR district, a man called Gali Rajesh trudges to his five-acre field of black gram to harvest the crop.

Accompanying Mr. Rajesh are scores of Koya tribals — who form the majority of the population of Ramannapalem — willing to help Mr. Rajesh harvest his crop for free. Koya tribals from the neighbouring village of Chinna Seetanapalli also turn up to help Mr. Rajesh harvest his field which is located on the banks of the Sokileru stream in Chintoor mandal.

By noon, a group of around 100 villagers complete the task. All the tribals ask in exchange for their services is a feast, which Mr. Rajesh is all too happy to arrange.

This practice of tribals helping out a fellow villager harvest his farm is an age-old practice called ‘Vetti’, a Koya ritual that mandates that the tribe should help out any farmer who is in distress by offering their services for free.

“The Vetti custom mandates that the family that has gained from it must offer a feast to those who offered their labour for free,” says Dummiri Appa Rao, a priest who performs village rituals. Farmers who are struggling to make ends meet can appeal for help from their tribespeople under this custom, and they will not be refused assistance.

Word spreads fast

The farmer need not go knocking on every door in the village asking for help. “On an appointed night, a meeting is held by the village elders - Poojari, Patel, Yaapari (Village communicator), and the farmer. The entire village is expected to turn up for the meeting, where the nature of work is explained. After the meeting, the Yaapari would make a public announcement by going around the entire village,” says Mr. Appa Rao. Sodi Chandrayya is the Yaapari of Ramannapalem village.

“In return, the farmer who benefits from the Vetti would offer a feast on the same day. The farmer would give beef or sheep to be distributed equally among those who helped him on the field,” says Ravva Kistnamma, a Koya tribal woman.

Each individual who joined the Vetti task is given a ‘leaf’ on the farm field which serves as a token. The leaf should be submitted by the person in order to claim their share of the feast.

Distress at bay

In the close-knit Koya tribe, it is rare to see farmers being pushed into distress as there is immense support from the community to minimise the input cost and tide over seasonal challenges.

“The Vetti custom has been part of our tribal life. It guarantees that help is available for farmers any time. We enjoy both the work and the feast,” Koya women Bhadramma and Tirupatamma of Ramannapalem tell The Hindu.

Each family deputes a person for the Vetti task to help fellow villagers. Irrespective of gender, the entire village comes together for the Vetti meetings.

Mangamma of Chinna Seetanappali village, bordering Ramannapalem, also joins the Vetti task of Mr. Rajesh. Koyas in the neighbouring village also participate in the Vetti task based on the communication and schedule received from their sources.

The Koyas believe that the custom would help keep farm distress at bay. Shortage of farm labourers is a non-issue for them as the custom still thrives in the Koya tribe.