In a major reshuffle, 39 IPS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh; 14 police districts get new chiefs

April 08, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a major reshuffle of the IPS officers, the Andhra Pradesh government has transferred 39 officers including 13 officers. Two government orders were issued on April 7 by the Chief Secretary to Government Dr. K. S. Jawahar Reddy.

As per the G.O., among the senior officers of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and above, G. V. G. Ashok Kumar serving as Additional Director of ACB Was transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Eluru in place of G. Pala Raju who was posted as IGP, Guntur.

Additional Inspector General of Police R. N. Ammi Reddy was posted as DIG, Anantapur in place of M. Ravi Prakash who was transferred and posted as DIG, Special Enforcement Bureau.

DIG, Disha B. Raja Kumari was transferred to Andhra Pradesh Special Police as DIG while Saravashresta Tripathi who was waiting for posting was posted as DIG (Admin) at the office of the Director General of Police (DGP). APSP, 16th battalion commandant Koya Praveen was posted as DIG, Greyhounds and Shankha Brata Bagchi who was serving as Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement) and ex-officio principal secretary to Government (V&E) was transferred and posted as Additional DGP (Law and Order) in place of Ravi Shankar Ayyanar.

Mr. Bagchi was also placed in full additional charge of the post of Additional DGP (Personnel and Admin) while Mr. Ravi Shankar was posted as Additional Director General (V&E) and ex-officio principal secretary to Government (V&E).

Atul Singh, ADGP (P&L) was posted as Chairman of the State Level Police Recruitment Board in place of Manish Kumar Sinha who was asked to report to the government. Atul Singh was also given additional charge of the post of ADGP, APSP.

Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth was transferred to the post of IG, Crime Investigation Department, while IG, Training P. Venkatarami Reddy was placed in full additional charge of the posts of Managing Director of AP Police Housing Corporation and ADGP (P&L).

14 police districts get new chiefs

C.M. Thrivikram Varam was posted as Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam City.

Other new postings as Superintendents of Police include Vikrant Patil (SP, Parvathipuram Manyam), Tuhin Sinha (SP, Alluri Sitha Rama Raju), Satish Kumar (SP, Kakinada), K.V. Murali Krishna (SP, Anakapalli), Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy (SP, East Godavari), P. Sridhar (SP, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema), D. Mary Prasanthi (SP, Eluru), Tirumaleswar Reddy (SP, SPS Nellore), R. Gangadhar Rao (SP, Annamayya), K. Srinivasa Rao (SP, Anantapuram), V. Madhava Reddy (SP, Sri Satya Sai) and G. Krishnakanth (SP, Kurnool).

Other new postings include that of Garud Sumit Sunil (SP, Special Investigative Branch), Fakkeerappa Kaginelli (SP, CID), Bindhu Madhav Garikapati (SP, Greyhounds), Siddharth Kaushal (SP, Octopus), V. Harsha Vardhan Raju (SP, CID), Rahul Dev Singh (SP, Railways, Vijayawada), Vasan Vidya Sagar Naidu (DCP (L&O), Visakhapatnam), Ajitha Vejendla (DCP, Jaggaiapeta, NTR district), Ch. Vijaya Rao (Commandant, 3rd Battalion, APSP, Kakinada), Rahul Dev Sharma (Commandant, 5th Battalion, APSP, Vizianagaram), Gowthami Sali (Commandant, 16th Battalion of APSP, Visakhapatnam), P. Jagadeesh (Commandant, 14th Battalion, APSP, Anantapuram) and M. Ravindranath Babu was asked to report to the DGP.