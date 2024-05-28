ADVERTISEMENT

In a first, SCR lays Weldable Cast Manganese Steel crossing in Vetapalem yard

Published - May 28, 2024 08:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

WCMS crossing which was laid on at Vetapalem yard in the busy Vijayawada-Gudur Section.

In a major achievement for the Indian Railways, the Vijayawada Division has successfully laid a Weldable Cast Manganese Steel (WCMS) crossing in the Vetapalem yard in Vijayawada-Gudur section. It is extra special as it is a first in the South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The innovative technology marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance safety and efficiency on rail operations in the division, says Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Narendra A. Patil. The basic objective of using WCMS crossings is to modernise the tracks of the Indian Railways for coping with the increased speed and heavy axle load (HAL).

“Currently, tracks are laid with long welded rails (LWR) — a single rail over a length of block section (station to station). WCMS crossings offer high strength, durability and resistance to wear and tear. This pioneering technology eliminates the need for traditional fishplates and joints, ensuring a seamless and smooth rail journey,” Mr. Patil said.

The DRM in a press release on Tuesday, congratulated Senior Divisional Engineer (Sr. DEN-Coordination) S. Varun Babu, DEN (Central) Mayank, Additional DEN of Bapatla, Srinivas, and the engineering team for their achievement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US