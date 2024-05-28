In a first, SCR lays Weldable Cast Manganese Steel crossing in Vetapalem yard

In a major achievement for the Indian Railways, the Vijayawada Division has successfully laid a Weldable Cast Manganese Steel (WCMS) crossing in the Vetapalem yard in Vijayawada-Gudur section. It is extra special as it is a first in the South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

The innovative technology marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance safety and efficiency on rail operations in the division, says Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Narendra A. Patil. The basic objective of using WCMS crossings is to modernise the tracks of the Indian Railways for coping with the increased speed and heavy axle load (HAL).

“Currently, tracks are laid with long welded rails (LWR) — a single rail over a length of block section (station to station). WCMS crossings offer high strength, durability and resistance to wear and tear. This pioneering technology eliminates the need for traditional fishplates and joints, ensuring a seamless and smooth rail journey,” Mr. Patil said.

The DRM in a press release on Tuesday, congratulated Senior Divisional Engineer (Sr. DEN-Coordination) S. Varun Babu, DEN (Central) Mayank, Additional DEN of Bapatla, Srinivas, and the engineering team for their achievement.