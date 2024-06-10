ADVERTISEMENT

In a first, Balakrishna relaunches Anna canteen, NTR Arogya Ratham in Hindupur

Published - June 10, 2024 07:51 pm IST - HINDUPUR (Sri Sathya Sai District)

The event, held amidst much fanfare, marks the actor-turned politician’s 64th birthday

K Umashanker
The Anna Canteen relaunched by N. Balakrishna at Hindupur in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna relaunched the Anna Canteen and NTR Arogya Ratham here on Monday amidst much fanfare. The twin occasions marked Mr. Balakrishna’s 64th birthday celebrations.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Balakrishna said that the people of Andhra Pradesh had given a historic verdict to the NDA, and “I shall tirelessly work to fulfil all the promises made to them.”

Balakrishna said that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership would give equal importance to development and welfare. Terming the YSR Congress Party’s rule as atrocious, Mr. Balakrishna observed that Andhra Pradesh had experienced 25 years of backwardness in the last five years. He said that it would take a long time to recover from the devastation caused by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Later, addressing the party cadres at a private function hall here, Balakrishna thanked them for getting a historical majority for him in Hindupur and said that he would stand by them at all times. The actor’s fans and the TDP cadres from all over the combined Anantapur district thronged Hindupur and took part in the birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, the TDP cadres expressed happiness at the reopening of the first Anna canteen in Hindupur after party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s return to power and to mark Mr. Balakrishna’s birthday celebrations.

