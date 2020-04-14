In a first, A.P. govt. to procure paddy at the doorstep of farmers

In a first, the Andhra Pradesh government has introduced ‘Farmgate system’ to procure paddy directly from the doorstep of farmers at the village level.

Describing the new system as a “revolutionary reform”, Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that the State government had entrusted the responsibility of procuring paddy to agriculture assistants at the village secretariats.

“It is the first time that paddy procurement is being done directly at the village level. Now, farmers need not to carry their produce to the procurement centres. The move will also end the role of middlemen,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Market intelligence

The Chief Minister further said that the State government had stopped the procurement of rice from Telangana to ensure that the farmers in Andhra Pradesh would not be forced to sell their produce at a rate lower than the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Saying that the government was according a top priority to ‘market intelligence’ at the village level, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the agricultural assistants had been instructed pass on the price details of farm produce to the respective District Collectors.

“The Collectors will monitor the price fluctuations and take the necessary action after consulting the Marketing Department,” he said.

Referring to exports of agricultural products, the Chief Minister said all exports had been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He asked the Marketing Department to focus on local markets.

Citing an example, he said banana was being marketed through SHGs, rythu bazaars and etc.

Janata Bazaars

“Finally, the brain storming of ideas has led to the concept of Janata Bazaars to ensure that farmers do not incur losses. All farm activities will be carried out following the social distancing norms strictly during the lockdown period,’’ said Mr. Jagan.

On the export of aquaculture products,he said that efforts should be made to ensure smooth functioning of all aqua processing units, facilitating exports. “The Collectors must see that aqua products are marketed as per the MPEDA regulations. They should take actions against those selling aqua feed at exorbitant prices,” he added.