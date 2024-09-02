GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In 48 hours, Andhra Pradesh gets 27% more rainfall than annual average

Lakhs of people have been affected across the State in the wake of the downpour

Published - September 02, 2024 09:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visiting flood-hit Swathi Centre area in Vijayawada city in an earthmover on Monday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visiting flood-hit Swathi Centre area in Vijayawada city in an earthmover on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Rainfall exceeding 27% of the annual average lashed Andhra Pradesh over the past 48 hours, leaving cities inundated and thousands of people homeless.

A total of 548.40 mm of rainfall was received against the normal of 429.10 mm, which caught the State government off-guard.

However, the State government is better positioned to help the people in distress as the depression in the Bay of Bengal showed signs of fizzling out into a well-marked low pressure.

The floods led to the deaths of 17 persons in NTR, Guntur and Prakasam districts, while three people went missing in NTR district.

A population of 4,48,007 has been affected by the floods, and 176 relief camps have been set up where 41,927 people have been accommodated.

About 2.77 lakh people have been affected in NTR district alone, while 12,454 were shifted to rehabilitation centres and 70 medical camps were arranged. In Guntur district, 75,126 people were affected.

Officials pegged the loss of animals at 136, and the number of boats fully damaged/lost was estimated to be 38. Surface roads measuring 1,808.31 km were damaged and there were road overflows at 151 places.

Agricultural crops in 1,72,542 hectares in 20 districts and horticulture crops in 14,959 hectares in NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Krishna and Palnadu districts were damaged.

Due to incessant rains in Vijayawada, a total of 275 trains were cancelled, 149 were diverted and 12 partially cancelled.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / rains / flood / natural disasters

