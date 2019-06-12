Improving govt. schools anuphill task in Chittoor district

With the State government declaring its intention to improve government schools, completing unfinished structures, repairing defunct toilets, providing water facilities and improving enrolments will be the primary tasks before it in the district.

The ZP high school at Cheldiganipalle of Ramakuppam mandal is in a dilapidated condition. Girl students find it impossible to attend a school with defunct toilets at Vijalapuram and Krishnarajapuram panchayats. Only 27 schools have kitchens, while 20 have no compound walls. Moreover, 125 posts of teachers are vacant at schools in the mandal.

At Diguva Kammakandriga village of SR Puram mandal, some underconstruction classrooms have turned into cattle sheds. At a school, all the 34 students from classes 1 to 5 study in the same classroom and almost all the toilets there are dysfunctional.

At Nindra mandal, almost all the primary, upper primary and high schools are faced with the lack of drinking water facilities, coupled with poorly-maintained toilets. At Satyavedu, toilets at the ZP High school have no water supply.

A senior headmaster in Piler, who launched campaigns in villages encouraging parents to send their children to government schools, said that unless the government took steps to maintain toilets and classrooms, and fill vacant teacher posts, launching such campaigns would be difficult.