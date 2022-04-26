Improvement of medical infra is priority for Centre, says Union Minister

Mansukh Mandaviya arrives on a two-day visit to Vizianagaram

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya being given a traditional welcome in Vizianagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya has said that the Narendra Modi government was giving priority to improvement of medical infrastructure to ensure health and wellness for all citizens. Healthcare would become affordable with the establishment of more hospitals and recruitment of more doctors and staff.

Mr. Mandaviya, who arrived here on a two-day visit on Monday night, was given a rousing reception by party senior leaders Reddi Pavani, Nadukuduti Eswara Rao and others. Addressing the party leaders and intellectuals, the Minister said that the Union government could handle COVID-19 crisis effectively while ensuring medicines for almost 150 countries. He said that the central government was keen to ensure progress of all States and regions by implementing developmental activities and welfare schemes in a systematic way.

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, BJP State president Somu Veerraju and MLC P.V.N. Madhav lauded Mr. Mandaviya’s efforts for improvement of medical and health infrastructure across India by establishing new medical colleges and hospitals. Mr. Veerraju said that the BJP always gave priority to development by adopting ‘Nation First’ concept. BJP senior leaders Kusumanchi Subbarao, Teegala Harinath, Baggam Rajesh and others were present.

Earlier, Indian Medical Association former State vice-president J.C. Naidu explained the grievances of the doctors’ fraternity while appreciating the concerted efforts of the Union government in quickly curbing COVID-19 in the country.

On Tuesday, the Union Minister will visit Gunkalam village of Vizianagaram mandal to review the housing scheme implementation. He will also visit Bondapalli and Pusapati Rega mandals to inspect Nadu-Nedu school renovation works and NREGA works.